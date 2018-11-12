Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Impressive again in comfortable victory
Vucevic finished with 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 victory over the Knicks.
This game was basically over after 5 minutes which allowed Vucevic to spend some additional time on the sidelines. He still produced an impressive 21 and 14 double-double, a line his owners should be thrilled with. He has been excellent to begin the season, putting all thoughts of reduced playing time in the rear-view mirror.
