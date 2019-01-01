Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Injures calf in Charlotte

Vucevic suffered a left calf injury during Monday's game against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Vucevic was held to just 23 minutes Monday after taking an accidental knee from Willy Hernangomez in the leg. If Vucevic is unable to play Wednesday in Chicago, Mohamed Bamba, Khem Birch and Jarell Martin would all be candidates for elevated playing time.