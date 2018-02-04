Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Listed as out Monday

Vucevic (hand) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Vucevic is inching closer to taking part in full-court, full-contact practices with the Magic, but it still looks like he'll miss at least a few more games before the team gives him the green light to return. While Bismack Biyombo has been starting at center with Vucevic out of the lineup since Christmastime, Biyombo has seen his effectiveness wane in recent games and has begun to cede more run to Khem Birch and Marreese Speights at the position. Until Vucevic and Aaron Gordon (hip) are back in action, in may be difficult to mine consistent fantasy value from the Magic's replacement options at both center and power forward, respectively.