Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Magic planning $90 million offer
The Magic are planning to offer Vucevic a four-year, $90 million contract offer, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Orlando will attempt to nip Vucevic's unrestricted free agency in the bud with a lucrative offer on Day 1. Coming off the best year of his career, Vucevic will likely be targeted by a variety of teams, especially given his new-found three-point stroke. If the Magic end up striking out, Mo Bamba becomes the favorite to start at center for Orlando next season.
