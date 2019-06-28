Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Magic planning $90 million offer

The Magic are planning to offer Vucevic a four-year, $90 million contract offer, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Orlando will attempt to nip Vucevic's unrestricted free agency in the bud with a lucrative offer on Day 1. Coming off the best year of his career, Vucevic will likely be targeted by a variety of teams, especially given his new-found three-point stroke. If the Magic end up striking out, Mo Bamba becomes the favorite to start at center for Orlando next season.