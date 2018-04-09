Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Records 10 points and nine rebounds in loss

Vucevic supplied 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.

Vucevic was one rebound short of a double-double and ceded several minutes to both Khem Birch and Bismack Biyombo on Sunday. It's expected that Vucevic will see a similar amount of minutes in the Magic's final two games, so he'll be a risky DFS play for those two contests.