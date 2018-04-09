Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Records 10 points and nine rebounds in loss
Vucevic supplied 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.
Vucevic was one rebound short of a double-double and ceded several minutes to both Khem Birch and Bismack Biyombo on Sunday. It's expected that Vucevic will see a similar amount of minutes in the Magic's final two games, so he'll be a risky DFS play for those two contests.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will play Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Listed as probable Sunday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Won't play due to back tightness•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Out for rest Wenesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....