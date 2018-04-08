Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will play Sunday vs. Raptors

Vucevic (back) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Vucevic was held out of a pair of games due to a sore back, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup ahead of Sunday's contest. Look for Vucevic to reclaim the starting center role right away, which should send Bismack Biyombo back to the bench in the corresponding move. The Magic are currently headed into a back-to-back set, however, so Vucevic could ultimately be held out of Monday's tilt with Milwaukee. That said, it's merely a situation to monitor and fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting Vucevic active for Sunday's contest.