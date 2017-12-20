Magic's Shelvin Mack: To come off bench Wednesday
Mack will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Mack drew the start for Sunday's contest against the Pistons, as coach Frank Vogel continues to switch up his starting five in the face of significant injuries to rotation players. Wednesday, he'll opt to start rookie Wesley Iwundu over Mack.
