Carter (knee) is officially starting at center in Friday's game versus the Knicks.
Carter is returning from a one-game absence, for which Goga Bitadze replaced him in the starting lineup. The latter is returning to a reserve role, while Carter should take on his usual responsibilities in the frontcourt assuming he has no setbacks with his knee.
