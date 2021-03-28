Carter will be available to make his Orlando debut in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

The Magic will have three of their four trade-deadline pickups in Carter, R.J. Hampton and Otto Porter on hand to close out the weekend after all three weren't cleared to play ahead of Friday's 112-105 loss to the Trail Blazers. Of the quartet of players the Magic acquired -- including the injured Gary Harris (thigh) -- Carter is the most significant long-term asset. He's expected to take over for the departed Nikola Vucevic as the Magic's top center, though it's unclear if Carter will immediately unseat Khem Birch in the starting lineup Sunday. Expect Carter to at least fill a rotational role off the bench in his debut if he doesn't start.