Carter (hip) played 16 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Heat, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Carter had missed the Magic's previous two games with left hip soreness, but he was able to finish the season on the court, albeit in a limited capacity. The fifth-year center wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 15.2 points and 1.4 three-pointers -- both career highs -- to go with 8.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over his 57 appearances.