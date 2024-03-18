Carter supplied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 win over the Raptors.

This wasn't Carter's best showing, but it's worth noting that Moritz Wagner simply had the hot hand off the bench with 14 points in 18 minutes. Carter played really well in his previous three games with averages of 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, so one dud isn't something to be overly concerned about.