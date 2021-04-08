Carter accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

Carter had hit double figures in the scoring column just twice across his last 11 games with the Bulls prior to being acquired by the Magic. Since then, he's done so five times in six contests. He's also shot better than 50 percent in each of his outings with Orlando. As long as he stays healthy, nothing should stand in the way of Carter seeing as many minutes as he can handle down the stretch.