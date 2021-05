Carter (eye) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

A left eye issue has kept Carter out of the last three games, but he'll once again have a chance to be evaluated and potentially cleared to make his return Tuesday. Mo Bamba has benefited greatly from Carter's absence, though he posted a dud (three points, five boards, two assists, two blocks in 20 minutes) against the Timberwolves in Sunday's blowout loss.