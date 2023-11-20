Carter (finger) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Carter is approximately three weeks removed from undergoing surgery to address a fractured third metacarpal on his left hand. The Magic were set to re-evaluate the center after three weeks, and while he could be cleared to resume basketball activities in the coming days, Carter looks like he may require some ramp-up time before he's deemed ready for game action. Expect Carter to miss both ends of the Magic's back-to-back set to begin the week, with Orlando returning to action Wednesday against the Nuggets following Tuesday's contest.