Carter recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Carter was lights out from deep during Orlando's preseason opener. The big man shot a career-high 35.6 percent from deep on 3.9 attempts per game last year, and while his increased range is a nice plus in fantasy, there are still some concerns with Carter's profile. He's struggled to stay healthy in his career, and his lack of defensive stats continues to be an issue. With that said, Carter is a walking double-double when healthy, so he can certainly be a nice add late in drafts.