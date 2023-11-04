Carter (hand) will undergo surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the Magic announced Saturday.

The fact that the injury occurred in Carter's non-shooting hand will allow him to have a quicker recovery, but his long-term status remains to be determined. Moritz Wagner has been serving as Carter's direct backup and is the top candidate to replace him in the starting lineup, with Goga Bitadze likely to experience an uptick in minutes as well.