Carter (finger) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Not much of a surprise here, as Carter is getting closer to the three-week timeline to be reevaluated after suffering a fractured third metacarpal on his left hand earlier this month. His next chance to feature will come against the Hornets on Sunday, but his chances of actually featuring in that matchup are slim.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Not ready to return•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Fractures finger, timeline TBD•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Falls just short of double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Paces team in preseason opener•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Gets limited run in return•