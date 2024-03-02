The Spurs waived Diakite on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Diakite averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 5.3 minutes in three games with the Spurs this season. The 27-year-old big man will look for an opportunity elsewhere, though he could stick San Antonio's G League affiliate in Austin if he doesn't quickly catch on with another organization on a 10-day or two-way deal.