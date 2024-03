Diakite signed a contract with the Knicks on Monday,

Diakite's 10-day contract with the Knicks expired Sunday, but he re-signed with the club one day later. Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa are all ahead of Diakite on the depth chart, and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is nearing a return, so Diakite isn't expected to garner a major role.