Diakite joined the Spurs on a two-way contract Monday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
The Spurs opened up a two-way slot when they waived Charles Bediako on Friday. Diakite has NBA experience with the Bucks, Thunder and the Cavaliers, appearing in 49 total games with career averages of 3.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 10.3 minutes per contest.
