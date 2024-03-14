Diakite signed a 10-day contract with New York on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Diakite compiled 12 points across 16 minutes in three appearances with San Antonio in January, and he'll get a second NBA opportunity with the Knicks. Prior to his brief Spurs tenure, Diakite played a consistent role for New York's G League affiliate, producing 0.929 points off 9.2 possessions per game through 23 appearances, which ranked in the 60th percentile among all G League players. He profiles as end-of-bench jumbo-wing and forward depth.