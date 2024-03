Diakite became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Knicks expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Diakite didn't appear in any games for the Knicks over the course of his 10-day deal. With Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa all ahead of him in the pecking order in the frontcourt and with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) believed to be close to a return, the Knicks might not have much of a need to keep Diakite around as a depth option.