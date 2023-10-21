Diakite was waived by the Knicks on Saturday.
Diakite was brought in on an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday, and the Knicks now own his G League rights heading into the 2023-24 campaign. He'll likely report to New York's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.
