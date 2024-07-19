The Nets traded Diakite to the Grizzlies in exchange for Ziaire Williams (back/hip), a 2030 second-round pick and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Diakite made just six NBA appearances in 2023-24 for the Knicks and Spurs, averaging 2.0 points in 4.0 minutes. However, the 26-year-old forward was then dealt to the Nets as part of the Mikal Bridges trade. After ultimately landing in Memphis, Diakite will likely compete for depth minutes in the frontcourt.