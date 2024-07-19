Share Video

Link copied!

The Nets traded Diakite to the Grizzlies in exchange for Ziaire Williams (back/hip), a 2030 second-round pick and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Diakite made just six NBA appearances in 2023-24 for the Knicks and Spurs, averaging 2.0 points in 4.0 minutes. However, the 26-year-old forward was then dealt to the Nets as part of the Mikal Bridges trade. After ultimately landing in Memphis, Diakite will likely compete for depth minutes in the frontcourt.

More News