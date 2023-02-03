Bertans (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.
Bertans will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest against the Pelicans early with a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah, but it's currently unclear if the sharpshooting big man will be able to join the Mavericks at any point during their upcoming five-game road trip.
More News
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Exits with calf strain•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores seven points in 13 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scoreless in 17 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Will play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Dealing with illness•