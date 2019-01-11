Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Friday

Nowitzki (illness) is available Friday against the Timberwolves, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The veteran missed Wednesday's game due to an illness, but he'll be able to take the floor Friday. He's averaging 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds across 9.9 minutes.

