Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: 20 points, 10 boards in final game
Nowitzki recorded 20 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 loss to the Spurs.
Nowitzki supplied his only double-double of the season in this his final NBA game. While he posted career lows in most statistical categories here in 2018-19, Nowitzki did deliver two throwback performances to finish off his Hall-of-Fame career.
