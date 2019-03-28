Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Returns to warmups

Nowitzki (ankle) came back onto the court to finish out pregame warmups ahead of Thursday's contest against the Heat, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Nowitzki's trip to the locker room was a short one, and he was spotted in layup lines just before tipoff. He appears to be good to go for Thursday's clash.

