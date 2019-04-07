Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out for second half

Nowitzki won't return to Sunday's game against Memphis for rest purposes, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Dorian Finney-Smith started the second half in place of Nowitzki, and the broadcast revealed shortly after that he won't play at all in the second half. The Mavs appear to be resting Nowitzki for likely the final home game of his spectacular career.

