Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Heads to bench Wednesday

Nowitzki will come off the bench in Wednesday's match against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki will be demoted after starting the previous five games. The veteran forward's averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 13.1 minutes per game so far this year.

