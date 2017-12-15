Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Leads team with 18 in loss
Nowitzki posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 203 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 112-97 loss to the Warriors.
Nowitzki continues to turn back the hands of time as he continues to contribute significantly for the Mavs in his 14th season. While he's only averaging 25 minutes on the floor in 2017, Coach Rick Carlisle continues to hand him the keys to the Mavs frontcourt game after game, and Nowitzki continues to do all he can with the time he's given. While he definitely won't be anyone's first choice at the four or five spot, he can have some use in seasonal leagues an in DFS tournaments.
