Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 12 points in 17 minutes
Nowitzki supplied 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Heat.
Nowitzki wasn't shy about firing away, especially from beyond the arc. The 40-year-old veteran attempted a season-high 10 threes in advance of All-Star weekend, where he'll compete in both the three-point competition and the All-Star game itself. He has only reached double figures in scoring twice through 26 appearances this season, but it's possible he'll perform better over the last 25 games of 2018-19 given that he likely had some initial rust to shake off upon his mid-December return.
