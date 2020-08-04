Finney-Smith posted 16 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime victory over the Kings.

Finney-Smith grabbed a career-high 16 boards Tuesday, smashing his previous record of 12. And while he wasn't able to get his shot going from the field, his aggressiveness helped him get to the charity stripe enough to make seven free-throws, saving his offensive efficiency.