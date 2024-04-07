Finney-Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left knee effusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith will sit out the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set after posting two points (1-5 FG), seven rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Pistons. Cameron Johnson (toe) is also out, while Nic Claxton (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (Achilles) are questionable, so the Nets may be without the majority of their usual starting lineup versus Sacramento.