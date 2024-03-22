Finney-Smith (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against New York, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Finney-Smith was unavailable Thursday against the Bucks due to left ankle soreness, but he'll return to the court a few days later. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his last six appearances, averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game.