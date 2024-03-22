Finney-Smith (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against New York, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Finney-Smith was unavailable Thursday against the Bucks due to left ankle soreness, but he'll return to the court a few days later. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his last six appearances, averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play against Milwaukee•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Good to go•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Officially a game-time decision•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Considered probable Sunday•