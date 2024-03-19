Finney-Smith (ankle) has been cleared for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Finney-Smith will suit up for his 18th consecutive game Tuesday, and he's averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.5 minutes across his last four appearances. His three-point shooting has been volatile over that span, however, failing to hit a triple in two of the aforementioned contests.