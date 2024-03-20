Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Finney-Smith will miss his first game since Feb. 8 on Thursday due to lingering left ankle soreness. Cameron Johnson will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Finney-Smith's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.
