Interim head coach Kevin Ollie said Finney-Smith (knee) won't play Friday against the Knicks or Sunday against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith will end up missing the Nets' final five games of the season due to left knee inflammation. The veteran forward will end the 2023-24 campaign with averages of 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.6 assists in 28.4 minutes across 68 appearances, including 56 starts.
