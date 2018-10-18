Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Draws opening night start
Finney-Smith will draw the start for Wednesday's season-opening contest against the Nuggets, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith is in the starting rotation while Harrison Barnes continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The hope is for Barnes to be back Saturday against Minnesota, and he would most likely replace Finney-Smith in the starting five. If Barnes isn't able to return by then, Finney-Smith would likely continue to start.
