Finney-Smith (rest) is out for Saturday's contest against the Nets.

As expected, Finney-Smith, who just recently returned from a 50-plus game absence due to a quad injury, will have the day off on the second half of a back-to-back set. In his stead, and especially with Harrison Barnes (rest) also out, Doug McDermott and Maxi Kleber are candidates to see expanded roles.

