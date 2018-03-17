Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Saturday
Finney-Smith (rest) is out for Saturday's contest against the Nets.
As expected, Finney-Smith, who just recently returned from a 50-plus game absence due to a quad injury, will have the day off on the second half of a back-to-back set. In his stead, and especially with Harrison Barnes (rest) also out, Doug McDermott and Maxi Kleber are candidates to see expanded roles.
