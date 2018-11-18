Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Plays 40 minutes in starting role
Finney-Smith produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the Warriors.
Finney-Smith remained in the starting lineup, filling in for the injured Wes Matthews (hamstring). He managed a nice all-around line and apart from a dud against the Jazz, has been making some fantasy noise over the two weeks. He remains more of a standard league option but can provide a steady source of threes and steals. He could definitely be used as a streaming option if his numbers suit your needs.
