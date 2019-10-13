Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: To remain out Monday
Finney-Smith (hip) will not play Monday against the Thunder, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle noted that Finney-Smith is progressing in his recovery from a hip injury, but the Mavs will hold the wing out of Monday's contest -- likely on a precautionary basis.
