Finney-Smith (hip) will play in Sunday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith has been nursing a hip injury dating back to Game 5 of the series, but that won't stop him from being on the court Sunday. The forward is dropping 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the first five playoff games against the Clippers.