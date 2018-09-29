Finney-Smith will draw the start for Sunday's preseason opener against the Beijing Ducks, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks are expected to be without Harrison Barnes (hamstring) for the entire preseason, so Finney-Smith will get the first crack at working with the top unit in his place. While he likely won't see big minutes considering it's just an exhibition game, it's still encouraging that Finney-Smith appears to be the next man up if Barnes' absence were to extend into the regular season. He'll be joined in the starting five by Dennis Smith, Luka Doncic, Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan.