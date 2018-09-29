Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will start preseason opener
Finney-Smith will draw the start for Sunday's preseason opener against the Beijing Ducks, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
The Mavericks are expected to be without Harrison Barnes (hamstring) for the entire preseason, so Finney-Smith will get the first crack at working with the top unit in his place. While he likely won't see big minutes considering it's just an exhibition game, it's still encouraging that Finney-Smith appears to be the next man up if Barnes' absence were to extend into the regular season. He'll be joined in the starting five by Dennis Smith, Luka Doncic, Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Shut down for rest of summer league•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will sit out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Finishes season in double figures•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: First career double-double•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out Tuesday, will return Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...