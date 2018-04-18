Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Best season of four year career
Powell managed 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 79 games played with the Mavericks in 2017-18.
Powell had his best NBA season in 2017-18 as his games played, point, rebound and assist totals were all career highs. The former second-round pick was also able to shoot a career best 59.3 percent from the floor although he converted a personal-low 71.9 percent from the charity stripe. Powell is signed through 2018-19 where he is set to make about $9.6 million and could continue to see similar results next season.
