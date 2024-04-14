Powell will start in Sunday's regular-season finale versus Oklahoma City.
Powell is joined by Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Josh Green in the frontcourt Sunday. Powell ascended to 21 minutes of action in Friday's loss to Detroit while the Mavericks rest other key contributors, and he will likely reprise a similar workload in Game 82.
