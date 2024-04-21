Powell won't start Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Clippers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Dallas resting its regulars, Powell drew a spot start during the regular-season finale and posted two points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during a loss to Oklahoma City. With Dereck Lively (knee) and Daniel Gafford healthy, Powell isn't guaranteed consistent playing time during the postseason.