Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Like Marvin Bagley (shoulder), Powell was a late addition to the injury report. If one or both players end up sitting out, the Mavericks may need to rely heavily on Moussa Cisse.
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