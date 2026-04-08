Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell is starting in place of Daniel Gafford (shoulder) Tuesday evening. As a starter this season, Powell has averaged 5.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
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