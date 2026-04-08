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Powell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell is starting in place of Daniel Gafford (shoulder) Tuesday evening. As a starter this season, Powell has averaged 5.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

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