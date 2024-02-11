Powell provided two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block in six minutes during Saturday's 146-111 victory over Oklahoma City.

Powell saw just six minutes off the bench, a sign of what to expect moving forward. With the acquisition of both P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, Powell appears as though he might struggle to crack the rotation on a nightly basis. Even in deeper formats, managers are more than welcome to move on.